Advertisement
62-year-old Pedestrian killed in crash near Smiths Falls
Published Monday, October 19, 2020 12:52PM EDT Last Updated Monday, October 19, 2020 1:43PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle west of Smiths Falls Monday morning.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. on County Road 43 near Port Elmsley, OPP said in a news release.
Police identified the victim as David James Weedmark, 62, of Smiths Falls.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The road was closed for several hours between Glenview and Station roads, but reopened shortly after noon.