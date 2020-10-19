OTTAWA -- A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle west of Smiths Falls Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on County Road 43 near Port Elmsley, OPP said in a news release.

Police identified the victim as David James Weedmark, 62, of Smiths Falls.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The road was closed for several hours between Glenview and Station roads, but reopened shortly after noon.