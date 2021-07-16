OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccinations for first and second doses in Ontario.

As of Friday, 82 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 60 per cent have received two doses of the vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated.

Statistics provided by the Ministry of Health to CTV News Ottawa shows Leeds, Grenville and Lanark has the highest rate for first doses in Ontario at 87 per cent for 12 and older, followed by Thunder Bay at 84 per cent and Ottawa at 82 per cent.

The Ministry of Health's data shows the following health units have a COVID-19 vaccination rate above 60 per cent for residents aged 12 and older: Timiskaming (63 per cent), Grey Bruce (63 per cent) Thunder Bay (62 per cent), Northwestern (62 per cent), Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (62 per cent), Porcupine (61 per cent), York (61 per cent). Ottawa is currently at 60 per cent fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S VACCINATION NUMBERS

In Ottawa, 755,814 residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 553,045 people have received both doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Ottawa residents 80 and older have the highest vaccination coverage in the city, with 94 per cent of residents receiving at least one dose and 87 per cent receiving two doses.

The 18 to 29 age group has the lowest rates of vaccination, with 70 per cent receiving one dose.

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 755,814

Ottawa residents with two doses: 553,045

Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 60 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 72 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 52 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 81 per cent (53,700 people)

18-29: 70 per cent (131,176 people)

30-39: 72 per cent (113,546 people)

40-49: 84 per cent (113,240 people)

50-59: 89 per cent (124,358 people)

60-69: 90 per cent (106,536 people)

70-79: 93 per cent (70,770 people)

80 and older: 94 per cent (39,985 people)

Unknown age: 2,505 people

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated