OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccination campaign has reached a significant milestone, with 60 per cent of adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

Mayor Jim Watson announced on Twitter that Ottawa reached the 60 per cent target for adults 18 and older on Wednesday.

"This puts us in a good position for Step 1 of the Provincial Reopening Plan set to start in mid-June," said Watson on Twitter.

A total of 511,338 Ottawa residents aged 18 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Wednesday, 43,415 Ottawa residents had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Three thousand Ottawa youths aged 12 to 17 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed Wednesday that over 60 per cent of Ontario's adults have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Under Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen framework announced last week, Ontario will enter Step 1 when 60 per cent of adults are vaccinated with one dose. To enter Step 2, 70 per cent of adults must be vaccinated with one dose and 20 per cent vaccinated with two doses.

The three step-plan allows dining on restaurant patios and non-essential retail to open at 15 per cent capacity in step one. In step two, essential and non-essential retail capacity expands, personal care services open, larger outdoor gatherings for up to 25 people are allowed and indoor gatherings of up to five people are permitted. In step three, larger indoor and outdoor gatherings are permitted and indoor dining can reopen.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott told CTV News on Wednesday that Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen may begin at least two weeks after 60 per cent of Ontario's adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and if key indicators continue to decline.

The province will remain in each step for at least 21 days to evaluate any impacts on key public health and health system indicators.

VACCINES

Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte told Council on Wednesday that Ottawa expects to receive 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in June.

A total of 67,000 doses of vaccine were administered in Ottawa last week.

A statement to CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday said there are more than 163,000 appointments booked at community clinics in Ottawa between May 25 and June 28.