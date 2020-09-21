OTTAWA -- Ottawa recorded 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, according to provincial health officials, nearing the four-month highs the city recorded last week.

The new cases come a day after the city recorded 15 cases, the lowest one-day increase in 10 days.

Last week, the city had 60 cases or more three different days. Those totals were the highest since early May.

Provincewide, there are 425 new lab-confirmed cases Monday, levels not seens since the beginning of June.

Ontario's health minister says two-thirds of the new case are in people under 40.

More to come.