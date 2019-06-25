

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA – The federal government is spending a portion of the proceeds of the carbon tax to fund green projects at schools in four provinces.

The funding totals $60 million and will go to elementary and secondary schools in New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says in Ottawa.

Those four provinces are subject to the national carbon price because they do not have their own carbon-pricing systems that meet federal standards.

The Liberals previously announced 90 per cent of the revenue from the carbon tax is going back to individuals through rebates on their income taxes.

Ten per cent will go to schools, hospitals, small businesses and other institutions to help develop green projects.

The schools are supposed to use the money for projects that reduce energy-related costs and greenhouse-gas emissions.