6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say

Four children and two adults were killed at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.

Police say the six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive late Wednesday night. Officers responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m.

One person has been arrested.

"There is no ongoing threat to public safety," Ottawa police say.

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll that investigators don't believe the homicide is an incident of domestic violence/intimate partner violence.

Stubbs says the investigation is in its early stages. The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is now investigating.

"The manner of the homicide, we are not disclosing at this time," the chief said.

Stubbs says investigators are trying to determine the relationship between the victims and the suspect.

Police said early Thursday morning that one person had been taken to an Ottawa hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Several Ottawa police cruisers were parked outside a townhouse on Berrigan Drive Thursday morning. Yellow police tape could be seen blocking access to the back of the homes.

Yellow police tape at the back of a home on Berrigan Drive in Barrhaven. Ottawa police say six people were found deceased at the home Wednesday night. (James Fish/CTV Morning Live)

The homicide scene on Berrigan Drive is located off of Longfields Drive and near Berrigan Elementary School and Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School.

"This is a tragic and complex investigation, and investigative teams remain on Berrigan Drive," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available