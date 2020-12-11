OTTAWA -- Fifty-nine more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday comes after Ottawa Public Health reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 44 new cases on Wednesday.

There are 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Public Health Ontario confirmed 1,848 cases of COVID-19 across Ontario.

There are 469 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 386 in Peel Region and 204 in York Region.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has 13 new cases

There are 17 new cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Renfrew County is reporting 19 new cases