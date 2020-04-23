OTTAWA -- More than half of the Outaouais residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais says 128 of the 229 cases of COVID-19 in west Quebec have been resolved.

According to the statistics, 185 of the 229 cases of COVID-19 in the region are located in Gatineau.

There has been one death linked to COVID-19 in the Outaouais health region.

There are currently eight people being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais says the region now has its own laboratory to analyze COVID-19 tests at the Gatineau Hospital. The lab currently performs ten analysis per day, but new equipment on the way will allow the lab to increase capacity.