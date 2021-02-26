OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, as the capital will remain in the orange-restrict zone for at least another week.

No new deaths were reported on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 14,588 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 439 deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says the current COVID-19 indicators will keep Ottawa in the orange-restrict zone.

"I think we've made it through this week holding in the orange, it's good. I appreciate all the hard work people are doing; this has been a year of hard work," said Dr. Etches on CTV Morning Live Friday morning.

"People need to know that, especially, the number of people we come into contact with matters – that's gone up. I'm watching really the rates, the people testing positive, is one person passing on the infection to more than one other person because that causes growth. Of course, we always keep an eye on the hospitalizations, because that's what ultimately we need to avoid severe illness and that seems to be steady."

Etches told Council earlier this week that the key COVID-19 indicators were rising towards the "red zone", and discussions may have to be held with the province next week about imposing new restrictions on social gatherings, restaurants and gyms.

Ottawa's COVID-19 rate is at 34.7 cases per 100,000, while the positivity rate is at 2.1 per cent.

The 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday follows 62 new cases on Thursday and 41 cases on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are 1,258 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID. Health officials reported 362 cases in Toronto, 274 in Peel Region and 104 in York Region.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 34.7 (down from 35.6 on Thursday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.1 per cent (Feb. 18-23)

Reproduction number: 1.03 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 26

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 49,125*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 61,820

A new shipment of 4,000 moderna doses arrived in Ottawa on Feb. 25.

A new shipment of 9,360 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Ottawa on Feb. 22.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to rise. Ottawa Public Health reported 482 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 457 active cases on Thursday

Twenty-five more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. There are 13,667 resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 23 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, with eight people in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 30s, three are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), one is in their 50s, three are in their 60s (one is in the ICU), Six are in their 70s (two are in the ICU), seven are in their 80s (four are in the ICU), and two are 90 or older.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (1,081 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (1,805 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 16 new cases (3,152 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (2,042 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (1,884 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (1,765 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Five new case (1,059 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (641 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (701 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new case (454 total cases)

Unknown: One new cases (Four cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 cases

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,905 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 6,701 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Feb. 24.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 28 hours.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 28 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There is a new COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Laurier Manor. One staff member tested positive for the virus.

The outbreaks are over at Carlingwood Retirement, Cityview Home Child Care and St. Patrick's High School.

There are five active community outbreaks: one is linked to a health workplace, one is linked to a corporate/office setting, one is linked to a construction workplace, one is linked to a community organization and one at a multi-unit dwelling.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centrepointe Home Daycare École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité Mothercraft Ottawa – Home Child Care – 33056 Osgoode Township High School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Acceuil Champlain Extendicare Laurier Manor (NEW) Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Governor's Walk Retirement Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Maison Acceuil Sagesse Manoir Marochel Manotick Place Retirement Montfort Long-term Care Centre Peter D. Clark Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 33435 Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A4 (Medicine)/A5/B5/Ama The Ottawa Hospital - General Campus - Single Unit 7Ncc/Ccu Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.