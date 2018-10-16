

More than 56,000 votes have been cast ahead of the October 22 municipal election.

The City of Ottawa released the voter tallies from the Advance Voting Day and the Special Advance Polls held ahead of voting day.

The Elections Office says 41,163 people cast a ballot on the Advance Voting Day last Friday. Another 15,754 people voted in the four days of special advance polls held over Thanksgiving Weekend.

According to the city’s statistics, Bay Ward had the highest voter turnout with 3,760 people voting on the Advance Voting Day and the Special Advance Polls.

West Carleton-March had the lowest voter turnout, with 1,271 votes cast during advance polls.