$55M Ottawa airport hotel going ahead without tax break

A proposed hotel will be built at the Ottawa International Airport despite city council voting against a tax break for it.

Germain Hotels proposed a $55-million Alt Hotel connected to the airport this past spring, with 180 rooms, a restaurant, meeting rooms and covered pathway connecting the hotel to the airport terminal.

The company applied for a community improvement grant of $13 million, but council voted it down in April. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he was opposed to tax breaks for private businesses.

Both the hotel company and the airport expressed disappointment in council's decision but said they would continue to work together.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa on Friday, a spokesperson for Germain Hotels said the project will go ahead after all.

The hotel, now with 178 rooms instead of 180, is expected to open by the fall of 2025. It will still have a full-service restaurant, a gym, and meeting rooms and will still connect directly to the terminal via a pedway.