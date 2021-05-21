OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa has reached another milestone in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, with 55 per cent of adults at least partially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health reports 466,929 residents have received at least one dose, accounting for 55 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older.

Of those, 36,747 people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. Officials say four per cent of Ottawa adults have been fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Mayor Jim Watson announced that more than 500,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered.

The city of Ottawa has received 483,190 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since mid-December. A shipment of 88,920 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Ottawa earlier this week.

That total doesn’t include vaccines shipped to Ottawa pharmacies.

COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS

The city has not said when more COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available to receive a shot at a city clinic.

All available appointments were booked on Tuesday when Ontario expanded the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 18 and older.

Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte said Wednesday that 172,000 appointments have been booked at city clinics until the end of June.

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE