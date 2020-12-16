OTTAWA -- You have two days left to get a flu shot at an Ottawa Public Health flu shot clinic.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says Friday, Dec. 18 will be the final day for the influenza clinics across the city.

"In recent weeks there has been a significant drop in the demand for flu vaccination appointments and staff will be redirecting their attention to the Grade 7 immunization requirements in advance of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign," write Dr. Etches in a memo to Council.

More than 55,500 people have received the flu shot at the six Ottawa Public Health clinics since they opened in late October.

Last year, only 11,321 people were vaccinated at OPH community flu clinics.

Ottawa Public Health distributed 261,512 doses to vaccinators in the community, and the health unit estimates over 200,000 people received the flu shot at pharmacies.

"So far as a community we have been successful in keeping the transmission of influenza within our community to very low levels," said Dr. Etches.

"This is in large part due to residents’ adherence to COVID-19 precautions, and your help in getting the word out to the community about mask use and physical distancing and the importance of getting the flu vaccine this year."

Local pharmacies and physicians are still offering the flu shot.