54-year-old Kingston man killed in ATV accident

Police are investigating a fatal ATV collision that killed a 54-year-old man over the weekend.

On Oct. 28 shortly before 3 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of an ATV collision on Holden Road in Stone Mills Township, Ont., about half an hour north of Greater Napanee.

The preliminary investigation found the ATV was travelling on the road and entered a ditch when the operator was thrown from the vehicle.

The 54-year-old man from Kington, Ont. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.