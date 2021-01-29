OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the eighth straight day with fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

Across Ontario, there are 1,837 new cases of COVID-19. Public Health Ontario said there are 595 new cases in Toronto, 295 in Peel Region and 170 in York Region.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

There were 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, 72 new cases on Wednesday and 23 new cases on Tuesday.

The last time there were more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa was on Jan. 21, when 180 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,385 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan. 27.

A total 7,014 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Jan. 27.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to receiving the result is 37 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Here's a look at the new COVID-19 cases across the region on Friday: