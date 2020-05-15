52-year-old from Nepean dies in fatal crash south of Smiths Falls
Published Friday, May 15, 2020 10:44PM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 15, 2020 10:45PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 52-year-old driver from Nepean has died following a multi-vehicle crash south of Smiths Falls.
Members from the OPP’s Leeds County Detachment say the collision involving three vehicles occurred around 5:30 p.m. friday.
A second driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police say a hydro pole was also damaged in the collision.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story with more to come.