OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 52-year-old driver from Nepean has died following a multi-vehicle crash south of Smiths Falls.

Members from the OPP’s Leeds County Detachment say the collision involving three vehicles occurred around 5:30 p.m. friday.

A second driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say a hydro pole was also damaged in the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story with more to come.