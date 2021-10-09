OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the highest one-day increase in six days.

Across Ontario, there are 654 new cases of COVID-19. There are 123 new cases in Toronto, 80 in Peel Region and 66 in York Region.

The 50 new cases in Ottawa on Saturday follows 38 cases on Friday, 29 cases on Thursday and 24 cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health will release the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 654 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Saturday, 464 cases involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 190 cases involving fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 153 people in Ontario hospital ICUs with COVID-19 related illnesses, 139 people are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,600 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 7.

A total of 3,807 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result in Ottawa is 24 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION