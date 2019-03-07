

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa police have launched a community policing initiative aimed at alleged drug trafficking and other issues in Vanier.

Police say the project is in response to community complaints.

The councillor for the area says 50 homes are being monitored based off tips from community members.

“We have identified 50 problematic addresses in our community, not all drug related – some are property standard, some are property maintenance,” said councillor Mathieu Fleury. “Of which 10 have been prioritized for police action.”

Fleury says police are now working with his office and community groups to reduce crime.

As a result of the project police have issued two search warrants in the area.

Wednesday evening police made an arrest on Shakespeare St. following complaints of alleged drug trafficking.

Codeine, cocaine and alleged drug trafficking equipment was seized, according to police.

On February 23d, police charged four people following a search on St. Jacques St.

In that case, police say cocaine, and hydromorphone pills were seized.

Police expect to search more homes in the near future.

“It’s ongoing, there will be many other search warrants, and it’s a collaborative effort to clean up the area, “said Cst. Amy Gagnon with Ottawa Police.