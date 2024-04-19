5 vehicles a day reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024, statistics show
More than 500 vehicles have been reported stolen in the city of Ottawa in the first 110 days of 2024, as police continue to see a rise in vehicle thefts in the capital.
Statistics available on the Ottawa Police Service's crime map shows there have been 560 vehicle thefts reported across Ottawa since Jan. 1. Police reported 504 vehicles stolen in the first six months of 2023, and 387 vehicle thefts between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022.
There have been 68 vehicle thefts reported in Ottawa since April 1.
The hot spots for vehicles thefts in Ottawa so far in 2024 have been the city's urban wards.
Fifty-four vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa's Bay Ward so far in 2024, the highest number of vehicle thefts in an Ottawa ward.
Coun. Theresa Kavanagh told Newstalk 580 CFRA in March that several vehicle thefts in Bay ward have been linked to delivery drivers leaving their car running with the keys in it while dropping off a package.
Gloucester-Southgate is second, with 38 vehicle thefts, followed by 34 vehicles stolen in Rideau-Vanier and 33 vehicle thefts in Beacon Hill-Cryrville.
At least one vehicle has been reported stolen in each Ottawa ward Ottawa so far this year.
Here is a look at the top 15 wards for reported vehicle thefts so far in 2024:
- Bay: 54 vehicles stolen
- Gloucester-Southgate: 38 vehicles stolen
- Rideau-Vanier: 34 vehicles stolen
- Beacon Hill-Cyrville: 33 vehicles stolen
- Orleans East-Cumberland: 31 vehicles stolen
- Barrhaven West: 30 vehicles stolen
- Rideau-Rockcliffe: 30 vehicles stolen
- Alta Vista: 28 vehicles stolen
- River: 28 vehicles stolen
- Orleans South-Navan: 26 vehicles stolen
- Somerset: 22 vehicles stolen
- Capital: 21 vehicles stolen
- College: 21 vehicles stolen
- Kitchissippi: 20 vehicles stolen
- Knoxdale-Merivale: 19 vehicles stolen
Ottawa police reported 1,854 vehicles were reported stolen in 2023, up from 1,289 vehicles in 2022.
