5 reasons to use a travel agent when booking your next trip

We’re a few weeks into the new year, which is the best time to start planning your next trip (or trips!) for 2023. Canadians across the country are back to travelling, with airports reporting some of the busiest travel dates since the start of the pandemic. But before you jump online to book your trip, here are five reasons you should use a travel agent to plan the perfect vacation.

1. Travel agents have the latest travel advice

Over the last few years, travellers have trusted the advice and guidance of travel agents to help plan their next trip. They have the latest information on travel advisories and can help you pick a safe, comfortable place to visit, and will keep you informed on changes, so you don’t face unwelcome surprises when it’s vacation time.

At CAA Travel, all consultants are CAA Travel SMART certified and have all the tools needed to plan holidays in the post-pandemic world.

2. They have your back when you need them

We’ve seen how staff shortages and increased demand has impacted travellers this past year. Over the holidays, many flights were cancelled or delayed, leaving Canadians scrambling at the airport. That’s where a travel agent steps in. If something happens before you leave or while you’re away, your travel agent is ready to jump into action and help you get things sorted out. They’ll even make calls to airlines, hotels, and travel operators on your behalf – and wait on hold so you don’t have to.

3. You’ll know you’re protected with the right travel insurance

In addition to preparing the perfect trip, travel agents will make sure you have the right coverage to protect you and your wallet. Emergency medical insurance covers you and your family if you get sick or injured while travelling, helping you avoid costly medical bills. Trip cancellation and interruption insurance is growing increasingly popular among travellers, protecting Canadians from financial stress if their flights are cancelled or their trip is otherwise delayed and interrupted. While credit card benefits and group plans can provide some coverage, you might need top-up insurance for your journey. A travel agent can work with you to identify any gaps in coverage and make sure you have the right policy for your trip.

It can be overwhelming with the number coverage options available. But if you book an appointment with a CAA Travel Consultant, you can travel worry-free knowing you have comprehensive coverage with CAA Travel Insurance. And if you’re a CAA Member, you’ll also save up to 20%* on your policy.

4. They’ve seen the world and know all the best places

Whether it’s your first trip in a while or you’re a seasoned traveller, everyone can benefit from first-hand experiences. Travel agents regularly visit popular destinations and hidden gems around the world to bring you personal recommendations and insights to help you find the ideal destination.

They keep up to date with the latest travel trends and can draw from their previous trips to share insider knowledge on the best cruise lines, can’t-miss guided tours, or picture-perfect seasons to visit different parts of the world.

5. Travel agents save you time and money

We often think that shopping online helps find the lowest costs, but that isn’t always the case. Travel agents have resources most people can’t access to research, plan, and book travel arrangements, which helps them get the best travel options at the best price.

CAA Travel Consultants know the market’s best deals, the right time to book, and they’ll do the heavy lifting so all you need to do is focus on enjoying your vacation. And CAA Members get exclusive travel benefits with preferred cruise and guided tour partners.

Planning a trip is exciting, but it can be overwhelming. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing respite, an adventurous expedition, or a historic holiday, a CAA Travel Consultant can help you book the trip of your dreams. Book an appointment with a local CAA Travel Consultant today, or learn more about planning a trip with CAA Travel to get started.

