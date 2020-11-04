OTTAWA -- Forty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday, the second straight day with less than 50 new cases of the virus.

The 48 new cases follows 28 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest number of new daily cases in more than six weeks.

Ottawa Public Health also reported zero new deaths linked to novel coronavirus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 7,273 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 330 deaths.

Across Ontario, 987 new cases and 16 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. There are 319 new cases in Toronto, 299 in Peel Region, 85 in York Region and 62 in Durham region.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,573 swabs were taken at Ottawa's COVID-19 testing centres on Nov. 2. There were 1,892 lab tests performed in Ottawa.

Since Oct. 1, Ottawa Public Health has reported less than 50 cases of COVID-19 three times: Nov. 4, Nov. 3, and Oct. 14.

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that Ottawa would move into the province's new "restrict" or orange level on Nov. 7, allowing indoor dining and gyms to reopen after 28 days of modified Stage 2 lockdowns.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 54 people are currently in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, that's up from 52 people on Monday.

There are four people in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s, two are in their 50s, 12 are in their 60s, 14 are in their 70s, 14 are in their 80s, and nine are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 707 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 718 on Tuesday and 715 on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 6,236 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Three new cases (460 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (809 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (1,513 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Six cases reassigned (958 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (920 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Ten new cases (855 cases total)

60-69-years-old: One new case (576 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (384 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Four new cases (470 cases total)

90+ years old: Four new cases (327 cases total)

One person whose age was unknown has been assigned.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported two new cases on Wednesday.

No new cases were reported by Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health, the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

The Quebec government reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 41 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at Ottawa schools on Wednesday – Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel and Ecole secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hope Living – Ottawa. Ottawa Public Health provided no details on the number of cases at the facility.

The COVID-19 outbreak is over at Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3 and Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Académie Providence Seours Antonines School Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – Home Daycare (5) École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne Cartier Ecole secondaire publique Louis Riel (NEW) École élémentaire catholique Montfort Ecole secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers (NEW Foster Farm Daycare Ottawa Islamic School St. Bernadette "Petit pas a trois"

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Retirement home Christian Horizons 9 Edinburgh Retirement Home Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Garden Terrace Garry J. Armstrong Glebe Centre Heritage Retirement Hillel Lodge Hope Living – Ottawa (NEW) Hôpital Montfort 4C Med Innovative Community Support Services Innovative Community Support Services (Barnwell) Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Lord Lansdowne retirement home Manoir Marochel Medex Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre Park Place Riverpath Retirement Robertson House Rockcliffe Retirement Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital (5 South) Starwood The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W The Ravines West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).