OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

Across Ontario, there are 580 new cases of COVID-19. Two more deaths linked to novel coronavirus were reported.

There are 110 new cases in Toronto, 85 in Peel Region and 42 in York Region.

Health officials reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

The 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday follows 62 new cases on Saturday and 61 cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINTED CASES

Of the 580 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Sunday, 407 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

A total of 173 infections involved Ontario residents who are fully vaccinated.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION