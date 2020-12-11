OTTAWA -- On the day, Ontario reported another 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 across the province, 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario.

Ottawa Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, and one new death linked to the virus.

Thirty-three of the 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involved residents under the age of 40.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 8,939 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 384 deaths.

The 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday comes after Ottawa Public Health reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 44 new cases on Wednesday.

Public Health Ontario reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There has been a discrepancy in the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Ottawa Public Heath and Public Health Ontario.

There are 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region on Friday.

Across Ontario, there were 1,848 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and 45 new deaths linked to the virus.

There are 469 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 386 in Peel Region and 204 in York Region.

OTTAWA COVID-19 STATUS: ORANGE-RESTRICT

Ottawa remains in the "Orange-Restrict" level under the provincial reopening framework. Ottawa moved into the restriction level on Nov. 7.

The "Orange-Restrict" level is for areas with a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 25 and 39.9, a positivity rate between 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent and a reproduction number of 1 to 1.1.

Here is where Ottawa stands on those metrics currently:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 27.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.5 per cent (Dec. 4 to 10)

Reproduction Number: 1.0 (seven day average)

The "Yellow-Protect" level requires a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 10 and 24.9, a positivity rate between 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent and a reproduction number of "approximately 1", according to the province.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a slight increase in the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

As of Friday, there are 365 active cases of COVID-19, up from 354 cases on Thursday.

A total 8,190 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 26 people in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related complications. That's down from 30 people in hospital on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reports three people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, one is in their 30s (this person is admitted to the ICU), two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s, five are in their 60s, six are in their 70s, 9 are in their 80s (two in the ICU) and one is 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (622 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (1,045 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 12 new cases (1,844 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Ten new cases (1,210 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (1,130 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (1,039 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Two new case (689 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (452 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (538 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (370 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,697 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

A total 4.597 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 28 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has 13 new cases on Friday.

There are 17 new cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Renfrew County is reporting 19 new cases of novel coronavirus.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 25 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There is a new COVID-19 outbreak at Featherston Drive Public School. Two students have tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 outbreaks have also been declared at Manotick Place Retirement and Maison Acceuil-Sagesse retirement home.

COVID-19 outbreaks are over at Extendicare Medex, the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre and the Peter D. Clark long-term care home. Ottawa Public Health also reports the COVID-19 outbreak at St. Patrick's High School is over.

There are two active community outbreaks, all linked to unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Aspire Academy École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis École secondaire catholique Mer Bleue École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Featherstone Drive Public School (NEW) St. Catherine School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carleton Lodge long-term care home Centre d'Accueil Champlain Courtyards on Eagleson Couvent Mont-Saint-Joseph retirement home Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Garden Terrace long-term care home Group Home - 22525 Group Home – 22562 Maison Acceil-Sagesse (NEW) Manotick Place Retirement Home (NEW) Montfort Hospital - 3C St. Louis Residence The Ravines retirement home The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).