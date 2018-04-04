

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa police say a 43-year-old man is facing several child pornography charges.

Police say the charges stem from an investigation that began in mid-June of last year.

Ian Schumacher is facing five counts in total: one each of possession, accessing, and making written child pornography, and two counts of making child pornography available.

He'll be in court Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no other details are being made available at this time.