OTTAWA -- On the final day of the 28-day modified Stage 2 in Ottawa, there are 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

Public Health Ontario reported 1.003 new cases of novel coronavirus across Ontario on Friday, including 43 in Ottawa.

There are 300 new cases in Toronto, 280 in Peel Region and 125 in York Region.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Today is the final day of the modified 28-day Stage 2 in Ottawa, with restrictions on indoor dining at bars and restaurants, gyms, fitness centres, sports teams and movie theatres.

Ontario announced the new restrictions on Oct. 9, the day 126 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa. A record 183 cases had been reported in Ottawa on Oct. 8.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force reports 1,499 swabs were taken at assessment ceNtres in Ottawa on Nov. 4.

A total 3,409 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Nov. 4.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from the 23 cases on Thursday.

There's one new case in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

Three new cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting one new case.