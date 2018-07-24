

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a 42-year-old man is facing charges after a weekend traffic stop.

Police say the RCMP first pulled over a “suspicious vehicle” on the Vanier Parkway at around 1:00 a.m. Saturday. The car turned out to have been reported stolen and had been linked to recent robbery cases.

Shortly after the traffic stop, police say the driver took off. Mounties chased the car to a dead-end street, where a man and woman got out and ran into the woods.

With the help of K9 units, the suspects were tracked down. Police say they were slightly hurt by the dogs and were assessed by paramedics.

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen from the area of Gladstone Ave. and Bronson Ave. July 13. It was linked to other robbery and theft cases that same day, and was again linked to a robbery on Highgate Rd. July 19.

Ryan Wagner, of Ottawa, is charged with robbery with violence, possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and two counts of breach of probation.

The woman was released from the hospital and is not facing charges.