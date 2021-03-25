KINGSTON -- Health officials in Kingston are reporting 15 COVID-19 cases involving variants of concern over the past three days.

Variants of concern spread more easily from person to person and may be associated with changes in both severity of illness and death.

Seven variant of concern cases were reported on Tuesday, six on Wednesday, and two more on Thursday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore says 42 per cent of cases reported within Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington in the seven-day period ending March 18 were variants of concern.

"With more variants of concern being detected daily in our area, it is crucial that we remain vigilant and adhere to the public health strategies that have been put in place," said Dr. Moore. "Together, we will protect in our community, keep our schools and economy safe and open, and prevent an impact on our emergency medical services and hospital resources."

Health officials are asking people to isolate for at least 10 days if they have a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 and isolate for at least 14 days if you're a high-risk contact.

In Kingston, Dr. Moore has issued a Section 22 Class Order to limit social gatherings. You can have no more than five people in social gatherings indoors or outdoors, including in parks.