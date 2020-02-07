OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened after being closed at the Quebec border because of a “major collision and backup” Friday afternoon.

Quebec Provincial Police were also on scene.

Police said heavy snow was hampering efforts to clear the roadway, but by 2:45 p.m. tweeted that the road had reopened.

Police are reminding drivers to adapt to the road conditions. A winter storm warning was issued Friday morning for the area where the crash happened.