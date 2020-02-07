401 eastbound reopens at Quebec border following ‘major collision’
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 2:30PM EST Last Updated Friday, February 7, 2020 2:52PM EST
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened after being closed at the Quebec border because of a “major collision and backup” Friday afternoon.
Quebec Provincial Police were also on scene.
Police said heavy snow was hampering efforts to clear the roadway, but by 2:45 p.m. tweeted that the road had reopened.
Police are reminding drivers to adapt to the road conditions. A winter storm warning was issued Friday morning for the area where the crash happened.