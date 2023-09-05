$40,000 in fines, several charges laid over rowdy weekend in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston bylaw issued more than $40,000 in fines and police laid several charges over the weekend amid parties in the city's University District.

The city of Kingston activated its University District Safety Initiative (UDSI) prior to the long weekend, as Queen's University students return to the city for the fall term.

"Last weekend’s activities have shown an unsettling trend in reckless behaviours, as well as a lack of respect toward the community and all of its members," said Acting Chief of Kingston Police, Scott Fraser, in a news release Tuesday.

Police said over the weekend, officers handed out 295 open liquor tickets, 24 tickets for underage drinking and made four arrests for public intoxication. Police also laid one criminal mischief charge and issued nine Highway Traffic Act tickets.

Bylaw officers declared four nuisance parties over the weekend, and handed out 42 noise tickets, each worth $200, and 65 tickets for failing to leave a nuisance party, each worth $500.

"We’re hopeful we will not see this same behavior next weekend," Fraser said.

The UDSI remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 10.