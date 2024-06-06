4 ways to drive from Ottawa to Montreal during Hwy. 417 closure near Vankleek Hill
Motorists will have to pack their patience or find a new route to travel to Montreal and Quebec from Ottawa this weekend, due to the temporary closure of a section of Highway 417 east of Ottawa.
Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Highway 34 and County Road 10, near Vankleek Hill, after sections of the overpass "appeared to be buckling."
The closure of the busy highway connecting Ottawa to Quebec comes ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, with thousands of people expected to visit the city for the F1 race.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at possible detours to get from Ottawa to Montreal this weekend.
Hwy. 417 detour
Ontario Provincial Police say a detour has been set up through Vankleek Hill for motorists travelling eastbound on Hwy. 417.
Vehicles will be required to get off the highway at County Road 34, travel along the road through Vankleek Hill, turn onto County Road 10 and proceed back to the highway. Highway 417 will turn into Autoroute 40 at the Quebec-Ontario interprovincial crossing and you can follow the highway into Montreal.
Waze says the trip will take 2 hours and 30 minutes on Thursday morning.
Highway 50 through western Quebec
Motorists planning to drive to Montreal could take Highway 50 through Gatineau and western Quebec.
According to Waze, motorists can drive onto Route 50 in Gatineau and follow Route 50 to Route 15.
According to Waze, the trip will take 2 hours and 25 minutes on Thursday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 near Hawkesbury will remain closed after a section of the overpass "appeared to be buckling." (OPP/release)
County Road 17 to Hwy. 417 to Highway 40
A longer trip would see motorists travel along County Road 17 through Clarence-Rockland, Alfred and Plantagenet and Hawkesbury to Highway 417. Motorists would then follow Highway 417 to Autoroute 40, and motorists can follow the highway into Montreal.
Waze says the trip would take 2 hours and 34 minutes on Thursday morning.
Scenic journey to Montreal
If you feel like going for a drive, you can drive from Ottawa south on Hwy. 416 to Hwy. 401, which will turn into Autoroute 20 at the Quebec-Ontario interprovincial bridge.
Motorists can follow Highway 20 into downtown Montreal.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
LISTEN
LISTEN A powerful day at Juno Beach
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Clock ticks towards strike action as border workers, government remain in negotiations: Union
As the clock ticks on toward a strike at the Canadian border, a union spokesperson has told CTVNews.ca the group remains in negotiations with the government.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
How much will it cost Oilers fans to fly to Florida to see the Stanley Cup Final?
If an Oilers fan in Edmonton has the spare time, they can not only potentially witness their hockey heroes win and take a step closer to claiming puck glory, they can brag that they journeyed the longest distance between two NHL markets to do it.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Man charged in Gilgo Beach serial killings kept document used to 'blueprint' crimes, prosecutors say
The New York architect previously accused of killing four women and leaving their corpses scattered along a coastal highway was charged Thursday in the deaths of two more after prosecutors said they gathered new DNA evidence and found a computer document he had used to "blueprint" his crimes.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
Boeing's space capsule springs more helium leaks on its first test flight with astronauts
Boeing's space capsule developed more leaks during its first test flight with astronauts as it closed in on the International Space Station on Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools
Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.
-
Community furious about fencing put up by Nova Scotia Power
A trail nestled between the rolling hills along the Gaspereau River in Nova Scotia has been a cherished local treasure for decades, but the community feels its now under threat by a fence.
-
Maritimers could see different kinds of meat, strawberries on shelves this summer
Many Maritimers are getting their barbecues ready for the summer season, but they could be using different kinds of food for their weekend parties and cabin getaways this year.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
No deal yet to avoid TTC strike which could start at 2 a.m. tomorrow
With less than 24 hours to go before a possible TTC strike which could shutter transit for millions of riders in Toronto, the chair of the TTC board says there is still no deal with the union which represents the workers.
-
Gardiner travel times up 250 per cent for some vehicles since construction: Analytics firm
Commercial travel times on the Gardiner have increased a whopping 250 per cent during the morning rush hour since the latest round of expressway repairs began two months ago, new fleet tracking data reveal.
Montreal
-
UQAM's pro-Palestinian encampment to come down Thursday
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camping out at UQAM for almost a month say they will be packing up their things.
-
Child drowns in Coteau-du-Lac residential pool
A toddler is dead after drowning in a residential swimming pool in Coteau-du-Lac.
-
1 of Quebec's most wanted criminals arrested in Ottawa
Quebec provincial police say they have arrested a man listed as one of the province's most wanted criminals.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
Inquest to be held into the death of a Sudbury man who died after interaction with police
An inquest has been scheduled into the death of Steven Thornton, 63, who died in 2018 after an interaction with police in Sudbury and Barrie.
-
Southern Ont. suspects charged with attempted murder in Timmins
Police in southern Ontario have arrested two male suspects wanted for attempted murder in Timmins.
Windsor
-
Arrests made after February home invasion in Leamington
Two people have been arrested after a February home invasion in Leamington. On Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5:46 p.m., OPP responded to a 911 call for a home invasion at a Talbot Street West.
-
E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures planned for sign installation
The City of Windsor is letting drivers know about some upcoming E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures.
-
Chatham man in critical condition, considered 'victim of violence'
A man remains in critical condition following an incident in a parking lot in Chatham-Kent. Police said shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was in the parking lot area of the Thames Lea Plaza, "With obvious injuries."
London
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Remembering 'Our London Family' on third anniversary
June 6 marks three years since four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
-
Man arrested for sexual assault after turning himself in
In February, police said a female went to a business in the area of Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads where she requested services from a licensed service provider.
Kitchener
-
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Residents injured in Kitchener home invasion, suspects at large: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are looking for three men they say broke into a home, injured three people, and stolen a vehicle.
Barrie
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Search warrant nets drugs and motorcycle
A search warrant at a home on Shirley Street netted police drugs, cash and more.
-
Name chosen for new Wasaga Beach School
A long-sought after additional school in Wasaga Beach has a new name on the books.
Winnipeg
-
Forensic psychiatrist doesn't believe admitted serial killer has schizophrenia
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
-
Missing man found dead: Manitoba RCMP
A 24-year-old man who had been missing since late last month was found dead in Flin Flon, Man.
-
Level up: Winnipeg gaming company expanding to United Kingdom, Ireland
A gaming business founded in Winnipeg is making the leap across the pond.
Calgary
-
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Airdrie RCMP investigate reports of shots fired from vehicle in Windsong
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city's southwest.
-
'A renter's dream': Converted office building providing options for Calgary renters
Calgary’s first office-to-residential building conversion project under the city’s incentive program has opened to residents, providing some more options for renters in the downtown core.
Edmonton
-
'30-year-old in an 80-year-old's body': Edmonton nurse recalls 36-month case of long COVID
Stephanie Kendrick is one of hundreds of thousands of Canadians to contract long COVID, a disease that remains difficult to diagnose and tricky to treat.
-
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
'Everybody's cheering': Why this small Sask. town is throwing its support behind the Edmonton Oilers
A small southern Saskatchewan town has adopted the Edmonton Oilers as its official NHL team during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Imperial is the hometown of Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and a few hundred Edmonton super fans.
Regina
-
LIVE AT 9:00
LIVE AT 9:00 Sask. RCMP to release recommendations made after review of its response to James Smith massacre
Saskatchewan RCMP will be releasing a report from an internal review of its response to the mass stabbings in 2022 in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE AT 9:00
LIVE AT 9:00 Sask. RCMP to release recommendations made after review of its response to James Smith massacre
Saskatchewan RCMP will be releasing a report from an internal review of its response to the mass stabbings in 2022 in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
'Everybody's cheering': Why this small Sask. town is throwing its support behind the Edmonton Oilers
A small southern Saskatchewan town has adopted the Edmonton Oilers as its official NHL team during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Imperial is the hometown of Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and a few hundred Edmonton super fans.
Vancouver
-
Motorcyclist killed in Abbotsford crash, local police say
A motorcyclist was killed and two other people were taken to hospital with injuries after a crash in Abbotsford Wednesday night, local police say.
-
D-Day veteran from Abbotsford, B.C., to receive France's highest honour
A British Columbia Second World War veteran who landed at Normandy on D-Day 80 years ago will be presented with France's highest decoration in a ceremony in Vancouver today.
-
B.C. teachers' union denies Holocaust education group funds, recognition: advocates
Jewish organizations say the British Columbia Teachers' Federation has denied specialist recognition of a Holocaust education group, making it ineligible to receive union funding as a teaching resource.
Vancouver Island
-
BC SPCA invites animal-lovers to 'lock' themselves in a cage to raise money
The BC SPCA has an invitation for animal-lovers looking to raise money for the charity this month—lock themselves in a kennel with a shelter animal for one hour.
-
Oilers learned from tight second-round series vs. Canucks: Tocchet
Watching the Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference final, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet couldn't help but think about what could have been.
-
University of Victoria ceases talks with pro-Palestinian protesters, citing harassment, vandalism
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.