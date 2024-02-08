4 pets, 3 residents safe following house fire in Westboro

The Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported last night after a house fire in the Wesboro neighbourhood.

Ottawa fire told CTV News Ottawa crews received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday from a resident reporting a fire in a two-storey single family home in the 400 block of Lochaber Avenue.

The resident also reported that their two dogs and two cats were still inside the home.

When firefighters arrived on scene, four minutes after the initial call, they found that the two dogs had made it out on their own. The cats were still inside, officials said.

After containing the fire on the first floor, firefighters searched the home and brought the two cats safely to their owner.

While firefighters protected the owner's belongings in the basement from water damage by using tarps, high pressurized fans were used to ventilate the residual smoke out of the structure.

Three people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.