1 person with serious injuries after 4-car crash allegedly caused by impaired driver
One person has been taken to a trauma centre early Sunday morning after a four-vehicle crash caused by an impaired-driver near Billings Bridge Shopping Centre.
Ottawa firefighters say they responded to the intersection of Riverside Drive and Neil Way just after 8:50 a.m. for reports of a four-vehicle crash with 'multiple' injuries.
Ottawa Police said on social media that officers were on scene dealing with a collision "related to impaired driving" in the same location.
Fire crews arrived on scene and confirmed one of the occupants of the vehicles were trapped. Firefighters quickly stabilized the vehicle and began the extrication process just before 8:55 a.m.
The person was safely removed from the vehicle only a few minutes after.
Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Neil Martin told CTV News Ottawa that three people were assessed by emergency crews on arrival.
One person was taken to the trauma centre on a bypass. No additional details were given on their condition.
Another person was taken to hospital in stable condition and a third was assessed at the scene but was not transported.
Roads in the area were closed for over an hour, but were reopened around 10:30 a.m.
"The public is reminded of the dangers and public harm caused by impaired driving," Ottawa Police said on social media.
No charges or arrests have been announced at this time.
This is a developing story
