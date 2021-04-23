OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 247 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the second consecutive day with more than 200 cases of COVID-19.

Across Ontario, there are 4,505 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health offiials announced 1,257 cases in Toronto, 1,232 cases in Peel Region and 412 in York Region.

The 247 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 281 new cases on Thursday, 181 new cases on Wednesday and 186 cases on Tuesday.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,848 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 21.

A total of 5,844 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 25 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Eight new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 11 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case was removed from the total