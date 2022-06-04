4,400 customers lose power in Stittsville area

Hydro Ottawa reported a power outage in Stittsville, affecting more than 4,400 customers Saturday morning.

The outage began just after 8:30 a.m. but by 9 a.m. it was no longer showing on the outage map. Hydro Ottawa had estimated a restoration time of 3 p.m.

The cause of this outage is unknown.

This comes two weeks after a major storm knocked power out to 180,000 Hydro Ottawa customers, including thousands in Stittsville. Crews spent days restoring power, with the majority of the grid reconnected earlier this week.

As of 9 a.m., an outage affecting 12 customers in the Pineglen neighbourhood, and a planned outage affecting 12 customers near Riverside Drive and West Hunt Club Road remained on the outage map.