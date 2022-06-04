4,400 customers briefly lose power in Stittsville area
Hydro Ottawa reported a power outage in Stittsville, affecting more than 4,400 customers Saturday morning.
The outage began just after 8:30 a.m. but by 9 a.m. it was no longer showing on the outage map. Hydro Ottawa had estimated a restoration time of 3 p.m.
This comes two weeks after a major storm knocked power out to 180,000 Hydro Ottawa customers, including thousands in Stittsville. Crews spent days restoring power, with the majority of the grid reconnected earlier this week.
As of 9 a.m., an outage affecting 12 customers in the Pineglen neighbourhood, and a planned outage affecting 12 customers near Riverside Drive and West Hunt Club Road remained on the outage map.
The cause of Saturday morning's outage in Stittsville is unknown but Hydro Ottawa says there may be interruptions to customers who have power in order to perform repairs.
Stittsville councillor Glen Gower says repair work is continuing on Shea Road.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Advocates frustrated with inaction over missing and murdered Indigenous women
Three years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was released, advocates say little has been accomplished to prevent further deaths.
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
NEW | Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2.
Tory MP who won't disclose vaccine status asked to leave House of Commons precinct
A Conservative MP who refuses to disclose her vaccination status tried to access the House of Commons precinct after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was imposed last year and was required to leave.
Alberta couple discovers dinosaur bone on new property
An Alberta couple discovered a large dinosaur bone while hiking on their new property.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Jurors in Hoggard trial to review more testimony after saying they're deadlocked
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are expected to continue reviewing testimony this morning as deliberations continue for a fifth day.
Canada firmer than ever in support of Ukraine after 100 days of war: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is more resolute than ever in its support for Ukraine as its war with Russia continues after 100 days.
Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting
A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotians feel inflation crunch as gas goes up more than 5 cents
Another nickel and a half increase greeted motorists at gas stations in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
Drive-in movie theatre to open in Halifax later this month
Halifax will soon be home to the largest drive-in east of Montreal. The new Speedway Drive-in will be located in the grandstand parking lot at Scotia Speedworld, near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
-
'So grateful and so speechless': Ukrainian refugees get settled in Nova Scotia
Ukrainians who arrived in Halifax Thursday night are expressing gratitude for the opportunity to come to Canada.
Toronto
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial to review more testimony after saying they're deadlocked
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are expected to continue reviewing testimony this morning as deliberations continue for a fifth day.
-
These major Toronto roadways will be closed this weekend
Drivers in Toronto should be aware of some major road closures happening across the city this weekend.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2.
Montreal
-
As gas prices spike, Montreal's bike culture seen as model for rest of the country
Montreal is a cycling leader in North America — particularly due to the city's focus on building a contiguous network of bike lanes that are protected from the rest of the street. The protected lanes attract a wide range of users because the infrastructure increases cyclists' sense of safety.
-
Woman struck by vehicle while crossing street in Montreal, driver arrested
A woman was trying to cross a Montreal street and hit by a vehicle. She is in critical condition in the hospital.
-
Quebec threatens to change laws after Montreal schools offer Grade 12 to bypass Bill 96
The province is threatening to modify the law in response to Montreal schools that plan to bypass the effects of Bill 96 by offering Grade 12 programs to students who want to avoid going to CEGEP.
Northern Ontario
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2.
-
Alberta couple discovers dinosaur bone on new property
An Alberta couple discovered a large dinosaur bone while hiking on their new property.
London
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2.
-
London police requesting the public’s help after Wednesday hit-and-run
The London Police Service is appealing to the public for help in identifying a driver after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian with serious injuries earlier this week.
-
Youth-led video honours Afzaal family
A local youth-led organization, created to bring education and awareness to Islamophobia, has put out a powerful video to honour their friend Yumnah Afzaal.
Winnipeg
-
'It's just disgusting and tasteless': Winnipeg business owner fed up with illegal waste dumping
Ryan Gobeil said the street near his Point Douglas-area hobby supply shop has become a common site for illegal garbage dumping
-
WPS investigators fly to Toronto to make arrest in fatal Winnipeg shooting
A man has been arrested in Toronto in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood last month.
-
'Starting to show some strain': Winnipeg police chief says officers are under increased stress
Murders, shootings, stabbings, and COVID-19 are stretching Winnipeg police resources thin, according to the city's top cop.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Police say string of robberies in Waterloo region may be tied to the same group
Police have been investigating a series of violent robberies since October 2021, and they now believe more than 15 of them are connected to the same group.
-
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police have released the name and photo of a man they believe is in the region and is considered armed and dangerous.
Calgary
-
Calgary crews respond to 2-alarm fire in northwest community
Less than 24 hours after a two-alarm fire tore through three homes on Friday, Calgary fire crews were called once more to the northwest community of Evanston.
-
'Shed so many tears': Family grieves death of Calgary police officer and fire investigator
The family of a 25-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service says he has died in a Florida hospital.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of federal Liberals' new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
Saskatoon
-
1 dead, 4 charged following Cumberland House Cree Nation standoff
A man is dead following a standoff with police on Cumberland House Cree Nation.
-
Second person arrested in Megan Gallagher’s death makes first court appearance
The second person arrested in connection to a Saskatoon woman’s death appeared in provincial court Friday morning.
-
Graduating Indigenous students at U of S honoured ahead of convocation
More than 60 Indigenous students at the University of Saskatchewan were honoured at a ceremony on Friday ahead of their convocation next week.
Edmonton
-
Power boaters asked to stay off North Saskatchewan River due to low water levels
Boaters using motorized craft are being told to stay off the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton emergency crews as water levels remain extremely low.
-
T-Birds clip Oil Kings 2-1 in WHL championship opener
The Seattle Thunderbirds scored the first two goals on Friday night and then hung on to defeat the host Edmonton Oil Kings 2-1 in the first game of the Western Hockey League's championship series.
-
2 hospitalized after SUV crashes into motorcycle
Two people riding a motorcycle in north central Edmonton were taken to hospital after a crash with an SUV Friday evening.
Vancouver
-
'This is not right': B.C. cancer patient's chemo treatment delayed because of staff shortages
A Maple Ridge, B.C., man battling Stage 4 cancer says a recent chemotherapy appointment was cancelled due to staffing shortages.
-
Birthday lottery win enables Metro Vancouver family to buy their first home
In yet another example of a lack of affordable housing in the Vancouver area, it took winning a lottery prize for a family to purchase their first home.
-
Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt homicide, police say
Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Port Moody, B.C., resident Trina Hunt.
Regina
-
'We can’t build a strong Canada without municipalities': PM highlights importance of collaboration in post-pandemic economic recovery
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave his annual address to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities virtually Friday.
-
Regina residents smash printers at fundraiser for Carmichael Outreach
Inspired by the movie Office Space, Webb's Office Equipment decided their fundraiser for Carmichael Outreach would help those participating take out some frustrations.
-
'I was in total shock': Regina resident wins top prize of $200K on scratch ticket
A Regina resident is $200,000 richer after she won the top prize on her scratch ticket.