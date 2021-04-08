OTTAWA -- The Kanata Recreation Centre is set to receive a makeover.

The Ontario and federal governments, along with the city of Ottawa, will invest $4.4 million to renovate and expand the facility on Charlie Roberts Place.

The project includes new meeting and program rooms, updating the interior, installing an emergency exit stairwell to increase program capacity, upgrading the facility's lobby by adding a customer service centre and improving and enlarging the nearby splash pad at Walter Baker Park.

"The city of Ottawa appreciates the funding it is receiving from our federal and provincial partners for this important community project," said Mayor Jim Watson in a statement.

"Our city’s recreation centres are at the heart of our communities, with many residents using these facilities to improve their health, as well as to connect with others. The improvements being made to the Kanata Recreation Centre will be beneficial for our residents for generations to come."