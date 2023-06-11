4,300 customers without power in Barrhaven on Sunday

More than 4,000 homes and businesses in Barrhaven are spending the morning without power.

Hydro Ottawa is reporting a hydro outage affecting 4,361 customers in Barrhaven West. The utility says the outage is in the Pastel, River Run, Watercolours, River Mist and Grand Canal area.

There is no word on the cause of the outage.

The estimated time of restoration is 1:30 p.m.

This is the second major outage for Hydro Ottawa in four days.

On Thursday, 5,800 customers in the Stittsville and Kanata South areas lost power for several hours.

A Hydro One spokesperson said that outage was caused by a defective piece of equipment.