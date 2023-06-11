4,300 customers without power for two hours in Barrhaven on Sunday

Power has been restored to more than 4,000 homes and businesses in Barrhaven, following a two-hour outage on Sunday.

Hydro Ottawa reported a hydro outage affecting 4,361 customers in Barrhaven West. The utility says the outage was in the Pastel, River Run, Watercolours, River Mist and Grand Canal area.

Power was fully restored just before 12 p.m. There is no word on the cause of the outage.

This is the second major outage for Hydro Ottawa in four days.

On Thursday, 5,800 customers in the Stittsville and Kanata South areas lost power for several hours.

A Hydro One spokesperson said that outage was caused by a defective piece of equipment.