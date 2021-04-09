OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 246 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, a new one-day record for cases in the capital.

The 246 cases in Ottawa follows 156 cases on Thursday and 196 cases on Wednesday. The previous record for cases in Ottawa was 240 cases, set on April 3.

Across Ontario, there are 4,227 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 1,218 cases in Toronto, 762 in Peel Region and 532 in York Region.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 3,244 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 7.

A total of 7,582 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at an Ottawa assessment centre to the result is 28 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION