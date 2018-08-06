

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





A 39-year-old man from Ottawa is dead after an horrific accident while camping in Gatineau Park.

MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais say a tree fell on the man's tent in Lac Phillippe just before 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, killing him instantly. Two children, aged 4 and 5, and another man in the tent weren't injured.

A woman in a separate tent suffered minor injuries to her arm. Her young child wasn't injured.

A spokesperson with the National Capital Commission, which is responsible for that area, confirms a death at the campground and says the death was accidental.

Police are investigating.