39-year-old Ottawa man killed after a tree falls on him while camping in Gatineau Park
Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 4:34PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 6, 2018 7:51PM EDT
A 39-year-old man from Ottawa is dead after an horrific accident while camping in Gatineau Park.
MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais say a tree fell on the man's tent in Lac Phillippe just before 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, killing him instantly. Two children, aged 4 and 5, and another man in the tent weren't injured.
A woman in a separate tent suffered minor injuries to her arm. Her young child wasn't injured.
A spokesperson with the National Capital Commission, which is responsible for that area, confirms a death at the campground and says the death was accidental.
Police are investigating.