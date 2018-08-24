

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Renfrew OPP say a 38-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a transport truck on Highway 17, near Cobden, late Thursday night.

Police say the motorcyclist was southbound on Forrester's Falls Road and the transport was westbound on Highway 17 when the two crashed at around 9:30 p.m.

The 38-year-old driver of the motorcycle was killed instantly. The driver of the transport truck was physically unharmed.

OPP say the victim's name will not be released, at the family's request.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

It was the second fatal crash on a highway in eastern Ontario late Thursday night. A 19-year-old man was killed when his car collided head-on with another car on Highway 416 near Roger Stevens Drive at around the same time Thursday night.