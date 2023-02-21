38-year-old in Kingston, Ont. stabs dad for not making dinner, police claim

A 38-year-old Kingston resident is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing their father for not making dinner.

Kingston police say the accused returned to the Market Street home they share with their father at around 7:40 p.m. Monday and got into an argument.

"The accused was upset that their father had not made any food for them and proceeded to grab a kitchen knife and then stab the victim in his upper torso," police said in a news release.

The victim was able to call 911 and police arrested the accused without incident. Frontenac Paramedics brought the victim to hospital with a serious but non-life threatening injury.

The accused, whom police did not identify, is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.