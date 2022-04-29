$38 million cultural hub planned for Barrhaven

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod (right), Coun. Jan Harder and MP Chandra Arya announce plans for a new Barrhaven Town Centre. (Photo courtesy: Lisa MacLeod) Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod (right), Coun. Jan Harder and MP Chandra Arya announce plans for a new Barrhaven Town Centre. (Photo courtesy: Lisa MacLeod)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina