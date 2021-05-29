OTTAWA -- Thirty-eight cases of COVID-19 are now linked to an outbreak at a city of Ottawa run long-term care home.

The COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Centre d'accueil Champlain in Vanier on May 19.

In a memo to Council Saturday afternoon, general manager of community and social services Donna Gray said one additional resident and one additional staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 26 staff members, eight residents and four visitors have tested positive for COVID-19 at the home.

"Staff are working with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) to ensure that appropriate testing takes place," said Gray.

"Our residents’ and employees’ health and safety are our top priority and we will continue to follow the advice of our colleagues at OPH to ensure our people are protected while providing care and delivering essential services to our residents."

Earlier this week, Gray told Council that testing results confirmed the presence of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom in some of the positive cases at the home.

Gray also confirmed some individuals who have tested positive during the COVID-19 outbreak have been fully immunized, receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Individuals who have received the vaccine may still carry the virus and can test positive for COVID-19," said Gray.