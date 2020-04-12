OTTAWA -- Ottawa has 37 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, the city's public health unit reported Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health says the city now has 561 lab-confirmed cases, including 11 deaths.

Sixteen per cent of all cases have resulted in hospitalization. Five per cent of cases required intensive care.

Of the 561 cases, 182 of them are considered resolved.

A quarter of the cases came from only close contact with another case, the latest data from Ottawa Public Health shows.

About 23 per cent had no known travel and no known contact with a positive case.

Twenty per cent came from travel only. Exposure information is pending for another 25 per cent.

OPH says it's following 12 ongoing outbreaks in institutions, including hospitals and long-term care homes.

It had been monitoring 14 on Saturday; two of the outbreaks are considered closed.