OTTAWA -- The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa has surpassed 100, while there are now more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

Ottawa Public Health announced the 35 new deaths linked to novel coronavirus in its daily epidemiology update on Monday afternoon.

There has been 127 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since the outbreak began in mid-March. The health unit provided no information on whether any of the new deaths were linked to long-term care homes and retirement homes.

Ottawa Public Health also announced 21 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its Monday update.

Since the first case was reported on March 11, there have been 1,504 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health is transitioning to a new case management and reporting system. Until the data in the new system is validated and the transition is completed, OPH is releasing a “snapshot report.”

No update on the number of cases and deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa’s long-term care homes and retirement homes has been released since April 29.