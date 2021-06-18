OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 345 new cases of COVID-19.

The nine new cases in Ottawa follows 32 new cases on Thursday and 22 new cases on Wednesday. Ottawa Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which was the lowest one day increase in cases since Sept. 1.

Public health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 822 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 16.

A total of 2,791 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 15 hours.