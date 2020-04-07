OTTAWA -- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has surpassed 400.

Ottawa Public Health reports 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, bringing the total to 403 cases.

Six deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Twenty-one people are currently in hospital to be treated for COVID-19, including 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The latest statistics show 46 health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reports 101 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The investigation continues into the transmission source for 53 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

According to Ottawa Public Health, here is a breakdown on the known transmission source for the novel coronavirus.

  • Travel only: 58 cases
  • Travel and contact with a case: 19 cases
  • Contact with a case only: 60 cases
  • No travel and no known contact with a known case: 51 cases

Ottawa Public Health has an age breakdown on the confirmed cases

  • Under 5 years: 3
  • 5 to 19 years: 7
  • 20 to 44 years: 166
  • 45 to 64 years: 147
  • 65 years and older: 80