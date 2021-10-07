OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

Across Ontario, there are 587 new cases of novel coronavirus. Health officials say there are 119 cases in Toronto, 55 in Peel Region and 45 in Windsor-Essex.

The 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 25 cases on Wednesday, 43 cases on Tuesday and 31 on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health will release the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 587 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Thursday, 423 cases involve residents who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 164 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 134 of the 149 people in ICUs across the province are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,645 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 5.

A total of 4,150 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION