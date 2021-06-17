OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the largest one-day increase in new cases this week.

No new deaths linked to the virus were announced.

Eighteen of the 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday involved residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,513 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 586 deaths.

Across Ontario, there are 370 new cases of COVID-19. There are 67 new cases in Toronto, 57 in Waterloo and 47 in Peel Region.

Ontario's testing positivity rate of 1.3 per cent is the lowest one day rate since Oct. 2, 2020.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 8 to June 14): 18.0 (up from 17.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 9 to June 15): 3.6 per cent (up from 3.3 per cent June 7-13)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.93

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 16:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 663,160 (+11,635 since Monday)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 126,034 (+12,967 since Monday)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 717,430 (+53,820 Pfizer doses this week)

As of Wednesday, 63 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 12 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two doses.

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 14 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are four people in intensive care.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 3

50-59: 1

60-69: 0

70-79: 2 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 2

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is below 300 for the second straight day.

There are 282 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 287 active cases on Wednesday.

OPH reported that 37 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,645.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,528 (+16)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 326

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 30

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 5

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,527 (+17)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 83

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Six new cases (2,259 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (3,529 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (6,175 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,202 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,620 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,307 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,951 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new cases (1,090 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 938 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 15.

A total of 3,177 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Nine new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Laurent Academy Daycare (June 2)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain – facility wide (May 19) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Maison Accueil Sagesse - Unit Notre Dame (May 25) Maycourt Hospice (June 1) Shelter A-18110 (June 13) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.